North Lanarkshire nursery set to bloom after £1.6m funding deal

Horticultural grower Craigmarloch Nurseries is to create a score of jobs after securing a £1.6 million funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland and asset finance provider Lombard.

The Kilsyth-based wholesaler will use the seven-figure boost to grow its purpose-built five-acre headquarters and is expected to add up to 20 jobs.

Craigmarloch, founded in 1972, supplies garden centres, retail outlets, landscape architects and public sector clients across the UK and Europe, offering a range of products including high-demand Scottish heather and strawberries.

The family-owned wholesaler has earmarked £213,000 provided by Lombard for IT upgrades, recognising a need to consistently improving technology across the business.

Kenny Wilson, director at Craigmarloch Nurseries, said: “This is a really exciting time for the business as we can now progress a significant expansion of our Kilsyth HQ which will enable us to match increased customer demand.

“This growth aligns with our wider business strategy and has been enabled by the funding boost from Royal Bank of Scotland and Lombard.”

Ross Mitchell, senior relationship manager at Lombard, added: “We’re proud to have supported this fantastic company as it takes the next step in amplifying its business offering, and we look forward to seeing it go from strength to strength.”

READ MORE: Ice cream firm Mackie’s of Scotland turns green with six-figure investment