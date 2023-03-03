North Lanarkshire construction firm ramps up green offering with six-figure funding

A North Lanarkshire building business has secured a six-figure funding boost as it looks to strengthen its green credentials.

Bellshill-based LS Contracts has enjoyed steady growth since it was established in 2017 and now offers a variety of commercial building services, including construction, roofing and cladding, renovation and design, and specialist “rainscreen”. The UKSE funding will be directed towards creating sustainable buildings by improving the thermal value of commercial properties across Scotland, predominantly through flat roof installation and retrofitting older buildings. LS Contracts is already working with housebuilders and contractors including AS Homes, Ogilvie, Robertson’s, Kier and McLaughlin and Harvey on high-profile projects.

Managing director Bobby Sutherland said: “Sustainability undoubtedly tops the agenda across the construction sector as we prioritise the impact that outputs have on the planet. Helping our clients to reduce their carbon emissions is something that we are incredibly passionate about and we are quickly becoming recognised as a specialist within this field. The backing from UKSE gives us confidence to continue pursuing the ambitious pipeline of new business opportunities that we have, helping us to open new doors and become recognised at a national level.”

Terry Quinn, regional executive at UKSE, added: “It’s remarkable to see how far Bobby and his team have come within the last six years, two of which were through the pandemic, and UKSE is very proud to back such a forward-thinking construction firm. We are excited to see how the funding accelerates LS Contracts’ journey to delivering meaningful services within the industry, whilst supporting the local economy through much-needed employment opportunities.”