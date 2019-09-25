North-east oilfield firm Craig International in Petrofac contract win

Aberdeen-based Craig International has secured £50 million of new work in the first half of the year and landed its first contract with Petrofac in the UK.

The oilfield procurement specialist said the latest win came on the back of two major contracts with Spirit Energy and BP, helping cement its strong presence in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Under the Petrofac contract, the group will provide third-party procurement services and the supply of general oilfield products to support Petrofac’s offshore operations in the North Sea. The contract is for three years with an option to extend for a further two.

Jill MacDonald, joint MD of Craig International, said: “We have a long and successful history in the UKCS and continue to increase our market share.

“With over 20 years’ experience in the North Sea, we have a strong track-record of delivering third-party procurement that is time and cost efficient and we are looking forward to showing what we can do for Petrofac.”