North-east 3D printing firm aims to realise three-year plan with five-figure fillip

A Brechin-based 3D printing firm is looking to realise its three-year growth plan thanks to a five-figure funding boost from Scottish Enterprise.

Angus 3D Solutions has netted a £39,000 regional selective assistance grant as it looks to harness opportunities in the manufacturing and oil and gas sectors. The firm has implemented its growth plan in the wake of progress last year, partly thanks to a grant from Zero Waste Scotland in 2018 to buy the Markforged Metal-X device.

Andy Simpson and employee John MacLeod will be joined by a second employee to increase work supporting the circular economy in the North-east by enabling rapid prototyping and the remanufacture of parts to keep machines in use. Angus 3D will also add bespoke carbon fibre manufacture and a vacuum-forming service to its list of capabilities, in addition to greater 3D printing capacity.

READ MORE: Angus 3D printer scales up with first hire

READ MORE: Angus 3D printing firm presses button on new hi-tech device

Its premises at Brechin Business Centre will grow to accommodate new capability. A third unit is being taken on by the firm with the help of Angus Council’s Business Angus team and neighbour TecNiche, which agreed to move so Angus 3D can add the unit next to its existing pair.

Simpson said: “I’ve been talking about the huge opportunity the circular economy offers the manufacturing and oil and gas sectors for years now. Its ability to save on costs as well as time and materials is huge but still in the early stages of being exploited here, so it’s great to have backing from Scottish Enterprise and Angus Council to pursue realising that opportunity.”

Jane Martin, MD of business services and advice at Scottish Enterprise, commented: “Angus 3D Solutions is a great example of how entrepreneurial talent, skills and ideas can create a growing business and new jobs.

"With our support, Andy will be able to expand his operations and take full advantage of circular economy opportunities in the North East of Scotland.