Non-alcoholic whisky-style spirit fizzes onto market ahead of Sober October

A Scottish non-alcoholic spirits producer has unveiled a new alcohol-free brand to coincide with the launch of Sober October.

Spirits of Virtue has launched Dochus, a zero-alcohol dark spirit blended and bottled in Scotland, along with a range of cocktail recipes to inspire those looking to avoid alcohol for the month-long challenge.

New alcohol-free spirit Dochus is named after the Gaelic for hope. Picture: Contributed

This comes as the drinks manufacturer announced plans to grow its distribution in the UK and overseas, specifically targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Launched last year by brothers Roddy and Kerr Nicoll, Spirits of Virtue has grown to support a ten-strong team and deliver a capacity of 60,000 bottles per week. It intends to add further brands to its portfolio this year to meet growing consumer demand for low and zero- alcohol products.

The business last year released its NoSinGin, which has since been listed by online grocer Ocado and is now available in three varieties.

Managing director Roddy Nicoll said: "The opportunities for growth are massive, and we’ve been bowled over by the response to NoSinGin, and the reaction to Dochus from buyers both at home and overseas. As well as focusing on exports, we’re also looking at on-trade opportunities as the market continues to expand.

“Our whole ethos is around creating non-alcoholic spirits that provide the sense of occasion consumers expect from a premium spirit, from the moment they pick up the bottle."