Nine senior promotions at DLA Piper Scotland

Law firm DLA Piper Scotland has bolstered its senior ranks with promotions from its Edinburgh office, as it continues to grow across key market sectors.

Tony Holloran (Litigation and Regulatory), Jamie O'Neill (Intellectual Property and Technology), Seb Galastro (Real Estate), and Jacques Camilleri (Projects) have been promoted to legal director alongside senior associate promotions, Eilidh Moncrieff and Ross Jespersen (Employment), Patricia Taylor (Litigation and Regulatory), Craig Hunter (Finance), and Iain Brown (Intellectual Property and Technology). Gaelen Doherty also joins the firm's Real Estate practice as legal director, based in Scotland.

Simon Rae, DLA Piper’s managing partner in Scotland, said:

“Congratulations to our new legal directors and senior associates - these promotions recognise their hard work and dedication. We are very proud of them all for achieving this milestone moment in their careers and are confident that they will continue to go from strength to strength on the global platform that DLA Piper provides.”

“As we continue to grow our footprint in Scotland, we remain committed to developing a high-performing team that combines global expertise with local strength, addressing the changing needs of our clients.”