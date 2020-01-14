Nike star joins Edinburgh motivational speaker agency

Edinburgh-based Speaker Buzz has added world-renowned athlete and Nike brand ambassador Manal Rostom to its roster of motivational speakers.

Rostom, who is currently bidding to become the first Egyptian to finish the world’s six major marathons and climb its seven highest summits, rose to fame after founding the Surviving Hijab group – a Facebook community which seeks to defy stereotypes and empower women who wish to wear the hijab as a sign of faith.

Manal Rostom met Speaker Buzz founder Debbie Byers at a WACL Gather event in Edinburgh. Picture: Contributed

The Dubai-based athlete is an activist for women’s rights and went on to become the face of Nike’s global “Dream Crazier” campaign, later collaborating with the sportswear giant to create the Pro Hijab.

Rostom was driven to join Speaker Buzz after meeting its founder Debbie Byers at a networking event in Edinburgh last year.

She said: “We both want to make a difference to the world through our work and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

Byers added: “Meeting Manal and hearing her speak was a great moment for me personally. She’s a remarkable woman with a story and voice that is listened to around the world.

“Speaker Buzz is built on the idea of speakers who want to make a difference to the world and inspire others to do the same and Manal embodies that.”

The company’s roster also includes Mollie Hughes, who last week became the youngest woman to ski solo to the South Pole, and former Scotland rugby captain John Barclay.

