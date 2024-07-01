NFU Scotland partners with rural surveyors on utility claims

Davidson & Robertson (D&R) has partnered with NFUS to support members on utility infrastructure issues.

The rural surveyors have seen high demand due to the growing number of projects across Scotland, ranging from electricity upgrades and energising rail lines to new water pipeline plans.

The Affinity Partnership between D&R and NFUS was launched at AgriScot in November and aims to support NFUS members when statutory undertakers like Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN), Scottish and Southern Electricity(SSE), Scottish Water, or Network Rail need to do work on their land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Infrastructure activity in the North East of Scotland continues at a pace, with a number of NFUS members affected.

Ian Austin, D and R Director, and Department Head of Utilities, Energy and Infrastructure

Updating on work in the area, D&R highlighted that further public consultation events have concluded on the Beauly – Blackhillock - New Deer – Peterhead 400kV OHL project. The East Coast 400kV Phase 2 project, involving the development of new substations, new 400kV OHLs and upgrading existing infrastructure to 400kV where possible, is in early development with feedback from all interested parties on the preferred routes currently being considered.

D&R is running a series of seminars for NFUS members, the first taking place on 3rd July, at New Deer Public Hall, with a second planned in Forfar on 17th July 7-9.30pm at the Red Lion Inn, Finavon, Forfar.

At the seminars, the D&R team shares the key issues that members may face and answers specific questions on their specific infrastructure issues. Members interested in attending a seminar should contact their local NFUS office.

Rhianna Montgomery, NFU Scotland Rural Business Policy Advisor said “We are seeing a growing number of concerns amongst our membership about utilities and infrastructure projects impacting their land and businesses.

"These have a significant effect on farmers' businesses through the need for access by the statutory undertakers, damage to crops and property, and ultimately time spent addressing all of these issues. Davidson & Robertson provides valuable expertise in utilities and infrastructure claims through their helpline, providing 15 minutes of free advice to all members.”

Ian Austin, D&R Director, and Department Head of Utilities, Energy and Infrastructure said “The push to net zero has resulted in a requirement to upgrade the national electrical network. National Grid has stated that over the next seven years (from 2023), five times the level of electrical infrastructure built in the last 30 years will need to be built. This is set to impact huge numbers of farmers across the country.

“Through the NFUS members helpline, we are already talking to members who are concerned about the effect on their land and who want to understand more fully their rights and options. We are also able to explain what can be claimed for and can support them in making that claim so that they’re properly compensated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is worth highlighting that you are likely to have reasonable professional advice costs covered by the Statutory Undertaker. It means you can receive professional advice from the earliest stage in the process to ensure that the effects of the scheme can be mitigated, and you are fully compensated, potentially without costs to yourselves.”

The NFUS helpline relates to work on all infrastructure and utility works. There is also significant activity on rail lines across Scotland, as Network Rail energises their lines. To achieve this, they need temporary access to adjacent land – which is achieved through voluntary access via negotiation.

If affected, you are entitled to advice, and it is important to take this up as soon as you receive notification. The earlier a team is engaged to represent you, the more scope they have to negotiate the best outcome for your business, with the least impact and the best level of compensation possible.

Commenting on Scottish Water, Ian said “They have extensive new pipeline projects and existing pipeline upgrades that are all in addition to ongoing pipe maintenance. To support these works, Scottish Water has statutory powers, acquiring new sites and processing facilities, which will also impact farmers and landowners.

"It cannot be overstated, the importance of engaging professional advice as soon as you hear you may be affected.”

In summary, Ian Austin said “D&R has partnered with the NFUS to provide a free helpline to NFUS members, providing advice on rights and next steps to those impacted. Our specialist utilities, energy and infrastructure team are well versed in providing advice on access agreements, wayleaves and servitudes, crop loss and compensation. It is a great resource for NFUS members to tap into.