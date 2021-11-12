Newton Mearns primary school gives winning pitch at COP26 Dragons’ Den event

Nineteen shortlisted schools from across Scotland came together during the summit to pitch their social enterprise ideas to a panel of experts at an event at Glasgow Strathclyde Union.

A team from Kirkhill Primary was crowned overall primary school winner. Kyle Academy from Ayr presented its social enterprise virtually and was crowned the winner of the secondary school category. Renfrew High School and Uig Primary were highly commended.

The pupils from Kirkhill pitched their Development of Climate Justice Education programme which would see the creation of informative, creative resources for teachers to use in class and an online training programme. They also want to deliver live online lessons for children in schools.

Kirkhill Primary pupils Kathryn Thompson, Dillon Burns, and Saanvi Dey. Picture: Andrew Cawley

Paul Tyler, principal teacher at Kirkhill Primary, said: “The whole process of getting children to think about social enterprises and climate justice has been inspiring and we are honoured to be part of such an amazing opportunity for young people, giving them invaluable skills for life.

“We have made connections and had opportunities that we couldn’t have had in any other circumstance.”

Neil McLean, chief executive at Social Enterprise Academy, which since 2007 has delivered Social Enterprise Schools, said: “It is inspiring to see how young people across Scotland have been creating positive changes in their community. The pupils involved in the projects have shown us how their bright and bold ideas turn into innovative and profitable small social enterprises that really make a big difference.”

