New spa escape brings evening tranquillity to Edinburgh

New experience offers the perfect way to unwind after dark.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An award-winning Edinburgh spa is offering guests the chance to embrace a moment of evening calm with a new offering.

With a range of quality self-care experiences designed to awaken the senses, the hotel’s latest offering is available on Saturday and Sunday evenings until April 27 and is a compelling way to unwind from a busy week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Young, Spa Director said: “Evenings can be one of the best times to relax, but there are few opportunities to do so in a truly calming setting. Twilight Escape is designed to help guests switch off and enjoy a slower pace as the day fades away.

Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, Edinburgh

“Whether taking in the city skyline from the rooftop Hydro-pool or drifting between heat, salt, and water experiences in the thermal suite, it’s an ideal way to step back from the rush of daily life.”

Situated in the heart of Edinburgh, the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa is a short walk from Princes Street, Edinburgh Castle, and the vibrant West End, making it an ideal retreat for both visitors and city residents looking for an evening of tranquillity.

With wellness becoming an increasing priority for many, the package provides a chance to experience award-winning facilities at a quieter time of day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona added: “Finding time for self-care isn’t always easy, but even just a couple of hours of relaxation can make a massive difference.

Top floor swimming pool at One Spa

“Twilight Escape gives guests the space to truly pause, recharge, and leave feeling refreshed - whether they’re visiting Edinburgh for a short break or simply taking some time out close to home.”

The Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa is known as one of Edinburgh’s leading wellness destinations, offering world-class leisure facilities alongside its luxury accommodation and dining options.

Located within the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa, the experience is available exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays from 7pm and priced at £65 per person.