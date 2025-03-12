New Scottish partnership forms to fight online scams

An exciting partnership between Scottish based charity Cyber and Fraud Hub and free consumer scam-checking platform Ask-Silver has been confirmed.

The collaboration marks a significant step in bolstering online safety across Scotland to enhance public awareness and provide essential support to combat the growing threat of online scams.

Recent data highlights the urgent need for greater vigilance and education amongst consumers after the Financial Ombudsman Service reported a near 40% year-on-year increase in fraud and scam complaints from Scottish consumers between April and December 2024 [1,300 complaints]. Alarmingly, nearly half of those complaints involved authorised push payment (APP) scams, where individuals are tricked into transferring money to fraudsters.

Furthermore, Police Scotland recorded over 16,000 online fraud cases in the past year, a figure that has doubled since 2020. Despite these rising numbers, only around 2,000 cases have been resolved, underscoring the on-going challenges faced tackling cybercriminals, many of whom operate from overseas.*

Photo shows: AskSilver founder Alex Somervell

The Cyber and Fraud Hub is Scotland's only charity that works closely with the banking industry, law enforcement, and technology partners to support individuals victimised by online scams. It provides educational resources and preventive measures to help people protect themselves from cybercrime.

Meanwhile, AI-powered Ask-Silver, a free consumer scam checking tool via WhatsApp, brings a wealth of expertise to the partnership and together, both are committed to delivering comprehensive support services and educational initiatives to empower more people in recognising and avoiding online scams via a few clicks of a button.

Alex Dowall, Cyber and Fraud Hub Co-Founder comments, said: "We’re very pleased to be partnering with Ask-Silver because the surge in online fraud cases is a stark reminder of the ever-evolving and ever-present tactics used by cybercriminals to unsuspecting individuals. This partnership will be a crucial step towards equipping the public with the tools and knowledge they need to stay safe online."

Alex Somervell, co-founder of Ask-Silver, added: "Partnering with charities and wider organisations only strengthens our message that - armed with the right knowledge, tools and resources - consumers can educate themselves and become even more aware of the ways in which they can stay safe.