New Scottish diaspora framework and fund will 'unlock many opportunities’

The Scottish Connections Framework seeks to expand links and networks with Scots living elsewhere in the world, those with Scottish heritage, people who have previously lived in Scotland and those with professional, business, cultural or other links to the country. As part of the framework, a number of projects will be expanded or launched including a Scottish Connections Challenge Fund to support initiatives that “promote Scotland’s reputation and interests”.

Meanwhile, a recognition award to highlight the achievements of Scottish diaspora internationally will be launched and an external advisory group will be set up to shape proposed and future work with overseas Scots. Further details are to be set out later in the year. The framework builds on existing work with established networks including the Scottish Government International Network, GlobalScot, alumni groups and heritage diaspora organisations.

External affairs secretary Angus Robertson said: “Scotland is an open, connected and outward-looking country with a long and proud history of intellectual, cultural and economic exchange. Recent research suggested that upwards of 40 million people across the world consider themselves to have Scottish heritage but the approach set out in Scottish Connections goes far beyond bloodlines. Recognising and engaging our diaspora is an objective in itself – not a means to an end. Scotland’s diaspora and our Scottish Connections are an extension of Scotland – our living bridge with people, organisations and communities around the world. Publishing this framework will unlock many opportunities for Scots and those connected to Scotland across the world.”