New sauce range to satisfy appetite of growing dessert market

Macphie Ltd has launched five new product lines. Inset: Kirsty Matthews, Marketing and Insights Manager.

Macphie Ltd is adding two brand-new fruit-based options, as well as three indulgent premium flavours to its existing o.t.t® toppings range, which is already used across many successful dessert bars, restaurant kitchens and bakeries.

Its £30,000 outlay in the creation of the new lines comes following major growth in the dessert parlour market, with the 11 top operators, spearheaded by Creams, Kaspas Desserts and Heavenly Desserts, expanding by 42% since 2018 and on track to exceed a combined 400 outlets this year.

Newly created o.t.t® PLUS will welcome the introduction of speculoos flavour, along with milk chocolate and white chocolate dessert toppings.

Macphie’s new fru-ti o.t.t® sauces feature mixed berry and mango and passionfruit variants which contain fewer calories than usual dessert toppings.

Kirsty Matthews, Marketing and Insights Manager at Macphie, said: “After spotting an opportunity in the market for premiumisation, we wanted to ensure that we were meeting and catering for these emerging trends by taking things up a notch.

“Dessert parlours are pushing boundaries and need products that match that - we feel that we have achieved this and more.

“The two new product types have been introduced following the success of our original o.t.t® range and after an extensive and lengthy development period, we believe that the sauces have been perfected.

“During product development, the slightest of changes can make a huge impact. It takes time to source the best ingredients and perfect the flavours, consistency, packaging and photography and we pride ourselves on the fact that we won’t launch a new product until the whole team is completely and entirely happy with it.”

As well as the additions, Macphie has also made improvements to three of its sauces in the original o.t.t® range, improving the flavour and reducing the sugar content of its Belgian chocolate and toffee toppings and refining the taste, texture and mouthfeel of its strawberry sauce.

Macphie’s new ranges are launched off the back of a recent study from the Dessert Report by Barry Callebaut, which found 44% of British consumers usually order a dessert, cake or pastry when eating out, with chocolate being the number one choice of dessert ingredient. 49% also said that they would be more likely to order a dessert if it was made with premium ingredients.

Kirsty added: “Our new range of sauces are the perfect crowd-pleasing partners which will elevate any dish, meeting the emerging versatility and customisation needs of consumers.