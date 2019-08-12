New retailers take up space at Greenock shopping mall

A major Inverclyde shopping centre has received a welcome boost with a number of retailers taking up space or renewing leases.

Property firms Reith Lambert and Ryden have signed up five new lettings at Greenock’s Oak Mall.

New tenants include gifts, books and stationery chain The Works, value retailer Poundstretcher (trading as Bargain Buys), e-cigarette retailer Vapourohm and American Candy. Newsagent Oak News has also taken space.

In addition, Santander and Tui have renewed their existing leases for a further ten years and five years respectively, while Inverclyde Disability has relocated within the scheme to larger premises.

Iain Minto, director of M&M Asset Management, said: “The leasing team at Oak Mall are delighted by the new additions to the tenant line-up.

“We continue to work with new and existing occupiers to ensure that the trading environment at Oak Mall meets the needs of the town centre. We welcome the retailers and are confident they will further enhance the retail offer.”

John Conroy, retail agency partner at Ryden, added: “With over 50 shops, Oak Mall is Inverclyde’s premier covered shopping centre, offering exceptional opportunities for both retail and non-retail uses.

“We are continually encouraged by the level of interest in the shopping centre from both new and existing occupiers, notwithstanding what is generally acknowledged to be a tough retail market.”