New £7 million Loretto development to transform Cardonald community

Work has started on a new £7 million housing development in Glasgow to help people aged 55 and over live more independently in their community.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by grant funding from Glasgow City Council and Scottish Government, Loretto Housing Association, part of Wheatley Group, is building 29 affordable homes for social rent at Forfar Avenue in Cardonald.

The new, energy-efficient homes cater for a range of needs and include a mix of one and two-bedroom flats, alongside wheelchair accessible properties. The development will also include a common room for residents to socialise in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, the tenancies will be managed by Loretto, with residents offered on-site support from Livingwell, Wheatley Group’s service for people aged 55 and over – provided by Wheatley Care.

Artists impressions of the new development in Cardonald

Livingwell brings together Wheatley’s care and housing services to provide tenants with a safe, secure home, support with wellbeing, and activities to reduce isolation.

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Loretto, said: “We’re committed to building homes that meet the needs of the people living in our communities.

“We recognise there is a real need for more homes suited to an aging population. The new homes in Cardonald will help address this need and provide fantastic homes for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working closely with our partners at the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council and McTaggart Construction Ltd we expect the new homes to be completed in the spring of 2027.”

Wheatley Group, which owns and manages over 93,700 homes including Loretto, was named earlier this year as the UK’s biggest builder of social housing. It was also named last year as the biggest builder of social homes in the UK over the past decade.

Janice Russell, Managing Director of award-winning McTaggart Construction, said: “We are delighted to be working on this superb project to provide quality, safe affordable homes which can be adapted to cater for differing household needs.