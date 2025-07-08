New £155 million wind farm will power 45,000 Scottish homes from next year

“Breaking ground on Mill Rig is a huge milestone for OnPath Energy and a major step forward in delivering this strategically important renewable energy project” – Alan Wells, project manager

Work has officially begun on a £155 million Scottish wind farm that will power some 45,000 homes.

The onshore Mill Rig Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire is being developed by Scottish firm OnPath Energy and should be fully operational by next year. Construction activity on site is said to be well underway, with essential infrastructure work, including access roads, substation foundations and site preparation, progressing “at pace”.

The 33.4-megawatt wind project will feature some of the UK’s most advanced turbines, harnessing “cutting-edge technology” to maximise energy generation and efficiency, developers said. The first turbine components are expected to arrive on-site this autumn, with installation and commissioning scheduled for early 2026.

(L-R) Michael Brady (OnPath Energy), Lorna Hull (OnPath Energy), Alan Wells (OnPath Energy), Construction Director Martin Kellerman (OnPath Energy), Shakthivelu Thanghavel (RJ McLeod), Lorcan Hayes (RJ McLeod), Mhairi Grossett and Michael Newton (OnPath Energy).

Alan Wells, project manager at OnPath Energy, said: “Breaking ground on Mill Rig is a huge milestone for OnPath Energy and a major step forward in delivering this strategically important renewable energy project.

“The start of construction marks the culmination of extensive planning, environmental assessments, and collaboration with local stakeholders to ensure the project is developed responsibly and builds community value for local people and businesses to support a just transition to net zero that is fair and inclusive for everyone.

“Our team is now focused on progressing construction efficiently, with strict adherence to best environmental practices and health and safety standards.”

The firm said the wind farm would provide long-term economic benefits to the local community and the wider renewable energy sector north of the Border. The project is expected to directly support around 300 jobs, with “many more” generated indirectly through the wider supply chain.

OnPath Energy said it was committed to prioritising local contractors and businesses, with £91m invested within some 40 miles of the site.

Wells added: “Beyond delivering clean, green electricity, Mill Rig Wind Farm represents a major opportunity to invest in local talent, create jobs, and provide long-term economic value.

“We are committed to maximising the benefits of our projects, from supporting local businesses during construction to reinvesting in communities through our OnPath Together approach to development.”

Over its lifetime, the wind farm will deliver a £5m community fund supporting local groups, and environmental projects within a short radius of the site. Mill Rig is the latest in a series of key renewable energy projects delivered by OnPath Energy.

Locran Hayes, contracts manager at RJ McLeod, said: “We’re very pleased to be awarded the contract to construct Mill Rig Wind Farm. This is our fourth project with the OnPath team who recognise the skills and experience of our staff and operatives, as well as our track record of using local resources and services. We look forward to jointly delivering this important energy asset.”

OnPath Energy recently completed the Kype Muir Extension Wind Farm - now owned by funds managed by Schroders Greencoat LLP - which became the first in the UK to feature turbines with 200-metre tip heights - seen as a breakthrough in onshore wind technology.