New products in offing as Scottish pizza oven company serves up record sales

The firm has reported turnover of £208 million for the year to the end of December 2021, up from £57.2m in 2020, marking year-on-year growth of 264 per cent.

The West Lothian-headquartered company is now selling its range of pizza ovens and accessories in more than 90 countries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent new products from the firm have included the award-winning Ooni Karu 16 multi-fuel pizza oven - said to be the only domestic pizza oven certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN), which is the Italian industry body designed to protect the true Napoletana pizza worldwide.

Ooni is set to continue expanding its range of products, with the first half of 2022 already seeing the launch of the firm’s first ever range of groceries, bringing together “the best authentic pizza ingredient brands in one place”.

Known for bringing portable pizza ovens to back gardens all over the world, the business was founded by husband-and-wife team Kristian Tapaninaho and Darina Garland in 2012.

Ooni is headquartered in West Lothian, and now has offices in Austin, Texas, Shanghai, China and Bonn, Germany. In 2018, the company officially changed its name to Ooni from Uuni.

Garland, co-founder and co-chief executive, said: “The last year has seen explosive growth as we’ve connected with more and more people around the world who can now experience the joy of making amazing pizza at home.

West Lothian-headquartered Ooni is now selling its range of pizza ovens and accessories in more than 90 countries.

“Our growth has enabled us to expand the talented Ooni team, with employee numbers increasing over 500 per cent since January 2020. Today we have 313 people in our company.

“We’re very excited to have a super engaged team who always give world-class scores in terms of employee happiness. This, our culture and Ooni values is a huge focus for us.