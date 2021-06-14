New PR name joins Scotland’s crowded marketplace

The roll-out of the dedicated Clark.tech operation follows the “rapid strategic growth” of PR agency Clark’s technology client portfolio.

The specialist offering is being headed up by associate director Kirsten Paul, who joined the agency three years ago from a global tech background. It has been further boosted by chairman and tech investor Paul Atkinson, who joined the board in January 2020.

During 2021, the agency, which is based across Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, has added six technology clients to its portfolio including Cloudsoft, Dunedin IT, FarrPoint and Forrit.

(L to R) Kirsten Paul, associate director and head of Clark.tech; Paul Atkinson, chair at Clark; Lesley Brydon, managing director at Clark; Angela Hughes, deputy managing director at Clark. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Lesley Brydon, founder and managing director of Clark, said: “Since Clark launched in 2012, the technology scene in Scotland has erupted. The country is now home to organisations which can compete against the best of the best, whether based in the Silicon Roundabout or Silicon Valley.

“Kirsten has brought a unique level of experience to the team that simply does not exist in Scotland right now, and this has already delivered incredible benefits for our client base.

“We don’t see the Scottish tech sector slowing any time soon, so now is the right time to further demonstrate our technology expertise and commitment to the sector by launching Clark.tech, which will form a significant strand of our growth strategy this year.”

Kirsten Paul, head of Clark.tech, added: “The ambitions of the tech sector in Scotland are endless – as is the talent that exists here. However, many organisations are still hidden gems, and we will help shine a light on them.

“With milestones like the Logan Review and hotly anticipated AI Strategy for Scotland yet to fully take hold, now is the time for organisations in the tech sector to shout about their ambitions and strengths.”

Under her leadership, the tech team will comprise some existing staff members, plus additional staff set to join the team in the next month.

Clark’s clients include the Institute of Directors Scotland, Caledonian Maritime Assets, Seafood Scotland and the Scottish Business Resilience Centre.

