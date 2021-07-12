New platform to help brewers get funding round in

A new investment platform aiming to match brewers needing funding with investors has been launched with the backing of a Scottish accountancy practice.

By Perry Gourley
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:55 am
BrewFunder has been established by industry entrepreneur Toby Chantrell who is behind ventures including the UK’s largest craft beer festival staged in London.

The platform aims to pair up breweries that are looking for additional funding with investors that have a specific interest in the brewing industry.

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael will perform comprehensive assessments of each potential investee to ensure they are ready for investment.

Adam Hardie of Johnston Carmichael will help assess brewers interested in attracting funding from investors. Picture: contributed.

Mr Chantrell, who is also behind brewery procurement platform BrewBroker, said that as pandemic restrictions ease he is seeing a growing number of brewers looking to expand.

“Our experience has shown that the craft beer industry still has plenty of growing to do and there remains a consistent demand from customers seeking something different to the traditional mass-market beers,” he said.

“The potential of the sector combined with the innovative and ambitious nature of many of the country’s best small breweries make it an industry that is ripe for further investment. By partnering with Johnston Carmichael, we hope to prepare the breweries we work with so that they are ready to take the next step in their growth.”

Adam Hardie, head of food and drink at Aberdeen-headquartered Johnston Carmichael, said BrewFunder can do the "heavy lifting” for investors keen to back ventures in the sector.

“Investors also tend to be time poor – so getting the right project in front of them at the right time can be tricky,” he pointed out.

