New partners and finance director appointed at Edinburgh legal firm Dickson Minto

New partners Craig Roberts and Nicola Mitchell are based in Edinburgh and support clients across the firm, which also has an office in London. They both joined the corporate law specialist as trainees.

Alex Smith, the firm’s new finance director, joined from Forth Ports where she was group financial controller, risk and insurance manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her new role, Smith has taken on responsibility for operational back-office activities including finance, compliance and HR – supporting the partnership and legal staff. She has previously worked in a variety of roles within PwC, including external audit and transaction services, serving a wide range of industry sectors.

Craig Roberts, Alex Smith and Nicola Mitchell are the latest announcements at legal firm Dickson Minto. Picture: Chris Watt Photography

Douglas Armstrong, partner at Dickson Minto, said: “We are delighted to announce these new appointments, all of whom are well-respected experts in their fields. It is particularly pleasing that Craig and Nicola joined the firm as trainees, reinforcing the importance of graduate recruitment to Dickson Minto.

“Alex’s appointment significantly strengthens our commitment to supporting our lawyers. Despite the challenges of the Covid crisis, we are also pleased to have offered newly qualified positions to over 90 per cent of our trainees this year.”

Earlier this year, the firm was named as the biggest riser among UK law firms in a special 15-year anniversary edition of the industry-respected Corporate Advisers Rankings Guide, which rates professional services firms by the number of their stock market listed clients. Dickson Minto’s total listed company client base increased from 46 to 111 over 15 years.

A message from the Editor: