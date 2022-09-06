New partners and directors: Edinburgh legal firm Anderson Strathern bolsters team

New partners Gary Burton and Robbie Wilson are specialists in the firm’s healthcare, public and regulatory team.

Burton is recognised for his expertise in personal injury actions and heads the firm’s catastrophic personal injury unit. He is accredited as a specialist by the Law Society of Scotland in regulation of professional conduct law and appears in high profile regulatory cases in the areas of teaching, nursing and social care.

Wilson leads Anderson Strathern’s medical negligence unit, which has a multi-million-pound caseload across some of the most complex medical negligence cases in Scotland, including birth injury, misdiagnosis and fatal claims.

Bruce Farquhar, Gary Burton and Robbie Wilson of Anderson Strathern. Picture: Scott Louden

A further six lawyers have been promoted to directors: Elizabeth MacGregor (commercial property/rural land and business); Tom Docherty and Gillian Murray (dispute resolution); Robin Turnbull, (employment, immigration and pensions); Karen Craig (rural land and business); and Fiona Savage (commercial property).

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm, which also has offices in Glasgow, Haddington and Lerwick, has 52 partners, 161 fee earners and 275 staff.

Chairman Bruce Farquhar said: “I’m very proud to support colleagues to develop their careers within Anderson Strathern. Their exemplary work ensures that we are a modern, highly effective law firm with skilled teams.