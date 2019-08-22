New owner sought for giant M74 service area

A major lorry park and service area next to the M74 motorway has been put on the market

Commercial property specialist Galbraith has been instructed to handle the sale of Lockerbie Lorry Park on behalf of its client, C & B Properties.

The site extends to some 12 acres with a capacity for 160 lorry parking bays, as well as providing a cafeteria, shop, function suite and changing facilities. It also houses seven residential properties of which two are leased on long-term lettings with five used as self-catering holiday accommodation.

Harry Stott of Galbraith said: “Lockerbie Lorry Park has been in this location for 12 years and this sale represents a great commercial investment opportunity.

“It is strategically located on the M74 to provide a safe parking and rest area for HGV drivers travelling the length and breadth of the UK. We expect a lot of interest in this sale.”

The firm said that pricing was available on request.