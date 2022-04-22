New M&S food store in Largs changes hands as part of multi-million property deal

Stock market-listed LXi REIT, which is one of several quoted real estate investment trusts, said it had exchanged contracts to purchase the M&S Simply Food store in Largs and an MKM trade unit, for a combined £9.44 million, from separate developers.

The fund is acquiring the food store by means of a pre-let forward funding transaction. The property, which will cover some 13,450 square feet, has been fully pre-let to high street stalwart M&S on a new, unbroken 15-year lease.

Meanwhile, the trade unit, comprising 15,250 sq ft, is a builders’ merchant facility constructed this year and fully let to MKM Building Supplies on a long lease.

The fund also announced the disposal of a Premier Inn-anchored property in Saffron Walden, Essex, for £19.33m.

LXi REIT has been active in Scotland in recent months. In February, the firm said it had acquired a major Dundee office building, extending to some 77,000 square feet, by means of a pre-let forward funding.

The property has been fully pre-let to BT Group on a 17.5-year lease. It will house BT's critical infrastructure to handle emergency 999 telephone calls.

The real estate investment trust will receive a cash-backed income from the developer during the construction period in line with the purchase yield.

Marks & Spencer, one of Britain's most iconic retail names, has been busy refocusing its estate with a strong emphasis on its food offering.