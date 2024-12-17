New Milestone for Ravenscraig as Motus secures ​planning for commercial vehicle workshop and sales facility

Momentum builds at Ravenscraig, one of Europe’s largest brownfield redevelopment sites, with planning permission now granted for the construction of a 38,000 sq ft commercial vehicle workshop and sales facility for Motus Commercials, part of the Motus Group (UK) within the site's dedicated employment area, SevenFourEight.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Momentum builds at Ravenscraig, one of Europe’s largest brownfield redevelopment sites, with planning permission now granted for the construction of a 38,000 sq ft commercial vehicle workshop and sales facility for Motus Commercials, part of the Motus Group (UK) within the site's dedicated employment area, SevenFourEight.

The new facility, work on which is expected to start on site in January 2025, will provide purpose-built space for the sales, service and parts support of DAF Trucks, addressing the company’s need for a larger, modern facility to meet customer demand. Motus Commercials is the largest dealer Group in the UK for DAF Trucks, the leading brand on the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Wilkie, Director at Ravenscraig Limited, said: "As one of Europe’s largest regeneration projects, Ravenscraig is continually evolving into a dynamic, self-sustaining community offering new opportunities in housing, education, transport, and employment.

SevenEightFour Employment Land CGI

“This latest development with Motus Group marks a significant milestone in bringing high-quality jobs to the area and driving economic growth. As we continue to transform this iconic site and attract leading employers, we are firmly establishing Ravenscraig as one of Scotland’s premier industrial hubs, positioned for long-term success and regional prosperity."

This marks another major deal in Ravenscraig’s dynamic regeneration, following the recent Fusion Assets £10 million employment hub being approved by North Lanarkshire Council. Together, these projects reinforce Ravenscraig’s growing reputation as a thriving commercial and industrial destination.

Further plots are also available within the current phase of SevenFourEight, inviting more businesses to join prominent firms like Fusion Assets and Motus in this well-connected, rapidly evolving community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strategically positioned within the Ravenscraig masterplan and with direct access to both the M74 and M8 motorways, the site occupies a prime location at the heart of this emerging employment hub. This latest investment underscores the importance of the SevenFourEight area as a key industrial and business centre in Scotland’s central belt, offering high-quality commercial and industrial opportunities with scope for a further 1 million square feet of space.

Matt Lawrenson, managing director of Motus Commercials, said, “We are very pleased to be embarking on this project. We’re always aware of the continuing need to refresh and grow the Motus Commercials network, both to keep pace with the success of DAF Trucks and our own role in it. And, to provide top-class working conditions for our teams.