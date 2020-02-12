New lettings agreed for Northern Trust’s Earls Court development in Grangemouth

Two lettings have been secured at Northern Trust’s new office development in Grangemouth.

The deals follow the completion of three buildings at the Earls Court development at the end of last year.

The development adds 7,378 square feet of office space to the existing Earls Court scheme, taking the total floor area to about 25,000 sq ft.

High Street Group has moved into the ground floor of Building 8 on a five-year lease term, while Graypen has leased the ground floor of Building 9, also on a five-year deal.

Jonathan Houghton, property portfolio manager at Northern Trust, said: “During the construction phase we received strong interest in the development, and securing the new lettings shows that there is demand in the area for the high quality product that we offer.”

Cameron Whyte from Ryden, joint letting agent, acting on behalf of Northern Trust, said: “I am confident the quality of the space and prominent location will see the last remaining suites follow suit shortly.”

Mike McIntyre, director at DM Hall, joint letting agent on the scheme, added: “It’s fantastic to see high quality tenants coming to Earls Court, with deals done before the buildings were complete.”

READ MORE: Work completes on multi-million-pound Grangemouth development