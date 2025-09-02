Starting a new role can be tricky - learn how to navigate early challenges with confidence 😅

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting a new job can be exciting but full of unspoken challenges

Early impressions often shape how colleagues and managers see you

Small missteps can have a lasting impact on your professional reputation

Expert advice can help you navigate the first few weeks with confidence

Understanding workplace culture is key to settling in smoothly

Starting a new job is thrilling, but it can also be a maze of unspoken expectations.

As you navigate new systems and settle into team dynamics, it’s easy to slip up in ways that leave the wrong impression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help you steer clear of early missteps, HR expert Max Moen from global employer Northerner highlights four common etiquette mistakes that new employees should avoid.

The first few weeks at a new job set the tone for your entire tenure. Steering clear of these common etiquette pitfalls can help you make a strong, professional impression and settle in more smoothly.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Don’t book holiday in the first month

“Planning time off right after starting can be a major red flag. Even if your contract includes generous annual leave, diving into holiday planning during your first few weeks can come across as poor timing, especially if your team is still getting to know your work ethic.

“Unless it’s a pre-agreed arrangement from your interview, hold off on requesting leave until you’ve passed probation. If personal circumstances demand time off sooner, be transparent and give as much notice as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t be late… ever

“Tardiness is one of the fastest ways to damage your reputation in a new role. Whether it's showing up late to the office or missing the start of virtual meetings, it creates the impression of poor time management.

“Don’t assume flexibility unless it’s communicated by your manager. In those crucial early months, always be punctual and responsive; it demonstrates professionalism and builds trust with your team.”

Don’t disappear for constant smoke breaks

“Taking breaks is important, but taking too many or disappearing frequently, especially for smoke breaks, can send the wrong signal. In modern workplaces, stepping out for a cigarette multiple times a day may be seen as unprofessional or disruptive.

“Instead of wandering off without notice, new starters should avoid frequent smoke breaks and consider more discreet alternatives like nicotine pouches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Always communicate with your manager about break expectations early on to avoid seeming unreliable.”

Don’t misjudge the lunch culture

“Skipping lunch or eating silently at your desk might seem like a sign of dedication, but in many workplaces, it’s not the norm. Equally, monopolising the communal kitchen or treating lunch as an hour-long social event every day can raise eyebrows.

“Pay attention to the culture: is lunch a solo recharge time or a chance to bond with colleagues? Avoid making assumptions, and don’t treat lunch as an excuse to disengage or over-socialise.”