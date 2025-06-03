New HQ for Ralph Sayer amid recruitment drive
The legal firm has been growing rapidly since launching in October 2022, the new influx taking the head count to 42 with the business having started out with 15 personnel.
Among the arrivals will be two highly experienced paralegals, a PA, an estate agent, a purchase negotiator, two trainee solicitors and four modern apprentices.
The new office will still be in Birch House in the Sighthill area of the city, although at 3534 square feet, is three times the size of the previous one. Facilities include four meeting rooms, a boardroom and a staff kitchen and dining area.
Chief executive Ivan Ralph said: “We are growing more quickly than I had expected which is hugely encouraging and reflective of the great service we are providing for our clients.
“The previous office was perfect to start with but as we continued to grow it became evident that a much bigger space was going to be required.
“We’re seeing a definite upturn in the levels of business. Last year for example we were looking at around 250 new files being opened each month.
“This year so far we are up about 30 per cent on that figure at 330 per month and have been making good general progress.
“When the office below us became available, it made sense to move in there as it is much bigger, has a more flexible layout and gives us scope for further growth.”