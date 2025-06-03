New HQ for Ralph Sayer amid recruitment drive

Expanding Edinburgh solicitors and estate agents Ralph Sayer has moved to a larger headquarters in the city as it prepares to welcome a dozen new members of staff in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legal firm has been growing rapidly since launching in October 2022, the new influx taking the head count to 42 with the business having started out with 15 personnel.

Among the arrivals will be two highly experienced paralegals, a PA, an estate agent, a purchase negotiator, two trainee solicitors and four modern apprentices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new office will still be in Birch House in the Sighthill area of the city, although at 3534 square feet, is three times the size of the previous one. Facilities include four meeting rooms, a boardroom and a staff kitchen and dining area.

New base: Ivan Ralph.

Chief executive Ivan Ralph said: “We are growing more quickly than I had expected which is hugely encouraging and reflective of the great service we are providing for our clients.

“The previous office was perfect to start with but as we continued to grow it became evident that a much bigger space was going to be required.

“We’re seeing a definite upturn in the levels of business. Last year for example we were looking at around 250 new files being opened each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year so far we are up about 30 per cent on that figure at 330 per month and have been making good general progress.