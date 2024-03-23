With the Climate Change Committee recently declaring that the 2030 target is now beyond what is credible, there will be even more pressure on making significant changes to housing (new and existing) to support Scotland’s climate change ambitions.

The Heat in Buildings Bill, currently under consultation and likely to be brought in next year, aims to transition homes and buildings to clean heating systems and improve energy efficiency.

These regulations translate to specific requirements for homeowners. By the end of 2033, all private homes must reach a minimum energy efficiency standard, likely equivalent to an EPC band C or above. This may necessitate upgrades like the installation of additional insulation or replacing windows.

​Solar panels will be deployed at the West Shore development, which is being designed to achieve regulated operational net zero carbon (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Regulations are also expected to phase out polluting fossil fuel heating systems entirely by 2045. Homeowners will need to consider alternative clean heating options such as heat pumps to comply with these future standards.

Although 2045 is the red line date, the Scottish Government is also proposing to introduce a new law requiring those purchasing a property in advance of this to comply with the ban on polluting heating systems within a specified time frame from the date of purchase (likely two years). If passed, anyone buying a house with an existing gas or oil heating system would be legally required to replace the heating system within a couple of years following the purchase. Again, adding to the already not insignificant costs associated with moving house.

Navigating these upcoming regulations can be daunting and not a little confusing in terms of what regulations will apply and when. In our own business, we are seeing people wanting to future-proof their investment.

For these purchasers, the attraction of a sustainable new build home extends above and beyond location, specification and amenity, to the proactive design approach, meaning that the homes are built with these future regulations in mind.

Sarah Curtis, Director of New Homes, Rettie (Picture: Stewart Attwood)

West Shore, a development of 56 apartments by CCG Group as part of the Granton Waterfront regeneration, offers a glimpse into how housing can meet the demands of a sustainable future.

The development is the first of its kind in Edinburgh that is designed to achieve so-called regulated operational net zero carbon. All heating and hot water services for the homes are served by an onsite energy centre where, instead of gas boilers, a total of 10 industrial-scale air-source heat pumps and eight water-to-water pumps combine at one centralised location in a specially created energy centre situated within the boundary of the development.

A further 200 solar PV panels will be installed on the roof of the block and will directly connect to each apartment. West Shore, which is currently under construction, serves as an example of how forward-thinking developers are creating homes that align with Scotland's ambitious climate goals.

Also in Edinburgh, Temple Park Crescent by S1 Developments reaches completion this month and will be the second private scheme in the city offering a clean energy solution built in.