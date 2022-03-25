New electric car charge design aims to 'revolutionise' house building industry

Created by a team of industry experts, the BriXcell is a compact EV (electric vehicle) system that is designed to save time and money for developers.

Eco Group, which is based in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, has exclusive UK distribution of the BriXcell, which forms part of a range of products aimed at helping business and homeowners achieve green targets.

The system can be easily installed during the construction phase of any new build, with the entire EV charging point infrastructure contained within a brick-sized construction pack.

Eddie Black, managing director of Eco, said: “The BriXcell is an excellent example of what can be achieved when a great concept, design and technology comes together to create a simple yet innovative solution.

“We believe it can make a big difference in the move towards a more sustainable future, and we are excited to be collaborating with the BriXcell team to bring it to market.

“Our EcoGoZero range of products and services aims to help businesses cut carbon emissions and help Scotland deliver its net zero target by 2045.”

BriXcell is based in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

Neil Swanson, director of the Electric Vehicle Association Scotland, said: “One in three cars in Scotland is predicted to be an EV by 2025 and the majority will be charged at home.

“Having a dedicated EV charger fitted to every new build house is the way to go and to have a ready-made solution like this is an attractive development.”

