New East Lothian pad for Hey Girls social enterprise

A property letting has been agreed in Musselburgh to provide social enterprise Hey Girls with a new base.

The venture, which was launched in 2018 by Celia Hodson and looks to tackle period poverty, is consolidating its head office and pick ‘n’ pack functions from various locations across Scotland into the 2,700 square foot facility, located in the East Lothian town.

The five-year lease, for an undisclosed rent, at Olive Bank Retail Park was put together on behalf of a private landlord by Iain Mercer, director of commercial agency (east) at Allied Surveyors Scotland.

“This latest letting further underlines the popularity of these units on the periphery of East Lothian’s largest town,” he said. “Hey Girls will add to an already strong tenant line-up which includes The Paint Shed and Vets 4 Pets.”

Hodson added: "We are really pleased to have been able to work with Iain to secure a unit that is a great fit for our growing multi-award-winning enterprise.

"We've now recruited three new team members from local East Lothian residents which further embeds us in the local community and enhances work-life balance for busy parents."