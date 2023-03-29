All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
1 hour ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
2 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
3 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady

New division, new office and new hires for Glasgow recruitment specialist

A Glasgow recruitment specialist has launched a venture to help employers resource short-term projects and manage contractors after hailing a period of “unprecedented growth”.

By Scott Reid
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:27 BST
 Comment

Cruinn Consulting said its new projects operation would allow businesses and public bodies to secure talent via a network of contractors, where full-time appointments present a long-term cost risk. Founder and managing director Claire Gillespie said: “We’ve seen huge demand for short-term contractor support, and we know that finding the right people and managing the admin around that can be quite challenging. Cruinn Projects will help businesses to respond quickly to market demand and take advantage of new opportunities, without having to add substantial cost with full-time hires.”

The move comes as the firm said it had experienced unprecedented growth during 2022 and into the early part of this year, working across the UK, the US, Italy, Germany and Mexico. To accommodate growth, the business has agreed a lease on office space in the Schoolhouse building in Glasgow’s Kinning Park. Its new neighbours include Channel 4 News and Sub Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cruinn focuses on senior-level appointments across a range of sectors including technology, pharma, professional services and retail. On the back of the recent growth, it has recruited Matt Hinton and Hannah Cromwell as delivery managers. Both will work closely with Gillespie and director David Sutherland, who joined the team last summer. Hinton interned with Cruinn last year before accepting the full-time role, with Cromwell joining from Hays at the beginning of April. Cruinn clients have ranged from owner-managed small businesses to FTSE-listed companies.

Linda Shiells (ops manager), Matt Hinton, David Sutherland, Hannah Cromwell, Claire Gillespie. Picture: Jeff Holmes
Linda Shiells (ops manager), Matt Hinton, David Sutherland, Hannah Cromwell, Claire Gillespie. Picture: Jeff Holmes
Linda Shiells (ops manager), Matt Hinton, David Sutherland, Hannah Cromwell, Claire Gillespie. Picture: Jeff Holmes
GlasgowGermanyMexicoItaly
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.