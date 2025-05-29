New data ranks Perth as the Best UK City for Remote Work in 2025

New 2025 data study reveals which cities offer the most flexibility and growth for those working from home.

According to a 2024 report by Global Workplace Analytics, remote work continues to rise in the UK, with an estimated 25% of the workforce now working remotely full-time. This trend highlights the growing importance of selecting the right location for remote work.

As remote work reshapes how and where people in the UK live and work, SmartMove.us has analysed fresh 2025 data to reveal which cities offer the best experience for remote professionals.

By evaluating four key area: cost of living, internet access, job economy, and lifestyle quality, this new report identifies the top 10 UK cities where remote workers can thrive.

City of Perth

Check out the findings below.

Top 10 UK Cities for Remote Work in 2025

Perth - 28.90.30 Score Leicester - 27.80 Score York - 27.30 Score Cardiff - 26.95 Score Chelmsford - 26.40 Score Edinburgh - 26.05 Score London - 25.70 Score Lancaster - 25.20 Score Swansea - 24.90 Score Gloucester - 24.60 Score

Perth tops the list for 2025 thanks to its low cost of living, excellent broadband infrastructure, and peaceful surroundings, making it an ideal base for remote professionals seeking balance and affordability.

Leicester and York also performed strongly, combining rich local culture, accessible coworking spaces, and great digital connectivity without the sky-high costs of major metros.

Cardiff continues to be a remote work favorite, offering fast internet, affordable housing, and green spaces that enhance overall quality of life.

While London and Edinburgh still made the list for their strong job markets and infrastructure, rising living costs slightly impacted their positions compared to smaller but increasingly competitive cities like Chelmsford and Lancaster.

“Remote work encompasses full ecosystem that supports digital productivity. Fast internet, affordable housing, low crime, and a good work-life balance all play an important role. This is why cities like Perth and York perform so well. They offer the full package, not just office spaces and trendy coworking hubs but real infrastructure and livability.

For remote workers thinking of relocating, we always recommend trying out a city with a short-term stay first. Then, use data like this to compare cities based on your personal preferences: whether it’s affordability, climate, or digital access,” says Tech Expert, Jes Johnson from SmartMove.us.