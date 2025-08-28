New coaching service aims to future-proof drinks talent as sector undergoes biggest shake-up in 30 years

The global drinks industry is facing its toughest period in decades following pandemic-fuelled expansion and shifting consumer habits, as well as ongoing geopolitical change and uncertainties.

Now, with companies slashing training budgets, pulling back on internal development and major players scaling back hiring or implementing freezes, drinks recruitment specialist Nicola McRedmond of DrinkAbility is stepping in with the launch of DrinkAbility Coach, a personal development and coaching offering designed to support drinks professionals in building long-term careers in the industry, and in taking control of their own career trajectory.

McRedmond says it’s about giving people the tools, confidence and support to take charge of their careers when companies are pulling back:

“We’ve got an industry full of smart and passionate people, but many are having to navigate a challenging market for the first time and may be uncertain about the next steps in their career – whether that’s where to go next, or how to get there.

Nicola McRedmond, DrinkAbility

“Recycling the same CVs into the same jobs isn’t going to cut it anymore. Businesses need new skills, fresh perspectives and resilient teams. And individuals need to know how to stand out, step up and own their future.”

The new DrinkAbility Coach service will provide a series of affordable workshops, one-to-one clinics and leadership programmes designed to help ambitious drinks professionals at every level sharpen their edge and stand out in the market, while also supporting companies who want to build leadership-ready teams when every competitive advantage counts.

The launch comes following strong market growth for DrinkAbility, which has placed 48% more candidates in the first half of 2025 compared to last year - bucking wider market recruitment trends. Much of this growth has been fuelled by Scotland’s independent distilleries and drinks companies who make up over 70% of new briefs and are continuing to invest in people while larger organisations pull back.

Diversity has also been a defining feature of DrinkAbility’s growth. In 2024, almost 80% of candidates placed were women – a 95% increase from when McRedmond started the business in 2018 – with many stepping into leadership roles which have been historically dominated by men such as Master Blender or Managing Director.

McRedmond says that while bigger players retrench, independent distillers and producers are investing in people who will build their teams for the future ahead: “Independents are looking for candidates who can bring something new to the table – they know that fighting spirit and fresh thinking will win out when markets tighten and consumer behaviour changes.

"The drinks industry loves to say diversity matters but those who are actually hiring diverse teams are who will come out of this downturn on top.”

“The next challenge will be in keeping this new wave of talent engaged, supported and loyal.”