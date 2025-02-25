New-build homes are meeting the needs of today’s buyers

A three-bedroom bungalow at Muir's Deer Pines development in Stanley, Perthshire

Lower mortgage rates and falling inflation are making home ownership more accessible, writes ​Ash Sheikh

February has shone a bright spotlight on home ownership. We saw the Bank of England cut interest rates to 4.5 per cent, boosting confidence among homeowners and first-time buyers alike. Meanwhile, the national campaign for New Homes Week 2025, highlighted the advantages of buying a new-build home and the vital role housebuilding plays in strengthening communities.

At Muir Homes, we’re starting to see that confidence returning to the market. Lower mortgage rates and more stabilised inflation levels have made home ownership more accessible, driving strong demand for our developments. We’ve sold out at our Peterhead site, and only a handful of homes remain at our developments in Deeside, Laurencekirk, Stanley, and Glenboig. As the market continues to recover, more buyers are taking advantage of improved affordability and securing their dream home.

This year’s New Homes Week theme of community perfectly aligns with our philosophy that a home is more than just bricks and mortar; it’s the foundation of a thriving, well-connected neighbourhood. As a 50-year-old family-owned business with a long-term vision, our approach prioritises high-quality homes that enhance sustainability, energy efficiency, and craftsmanship while fostering a strong sense of place.

Take our upcoming Dalgety Bay development for example. As we build this new community that meets the needs of modern buyers, we will also ensure that it contributes positively to its surroundings through job creation, local partnerships and support for local charities and schools to build sustainable communities that truly benefit everyone.

Another key part of our evolving approach has been responding to shifting demographics. We’ve reintroduced bungalows into our portfolio for the first time since 2018, beginning with our Deer Pines development in Stanley. More than 20 per cent of this development will feature single-storey homes, recognising growing demand for accessible, stylish living spaces. While traditionally favoured by older buyers, we’re now seeing increasing interest from younger families, drawn to the benefits of single-level living.

Despite challenges in recent years, the tide is turning on the housing market. First-time buyers are returning, and demand for energy-efficient new-build homes remains strong. Flexible home-buying options and incentives are helping more people get on or move up the housing ladder.

Now is arguably one of the best times to buy. Rising interest rates and increased costs over the past two years have led developers to reduce housing supply. With rates lowering and economic conditions stabilising, demand is set to surge – but supply will take time to catch up. Buyers who act now will be in a strong position before the market fully adjusts.

Of course, this is all set against a backdrop of Scotland being in the grip of a severe shortage of housing. At Muir, we invest strategically, acquiring land to support sustainable growth and creating opportunities for both private and affordable housing. We also work closely with housing associations to address Scotland’s urgent housing needs.

Government action is needed to make it easier for housebuilders to deliver much-needed homes. Policy decisions that encourage new developments, accelerate planning approvals, and support sustainable growth will be crucial. This will stimulate economic growth and provide secure, high-quality homes for generations to come.

As we move forward, we will continue to invest in sustainable, community-driven developments that support Scotland’s long-term housing needs. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a growing family, or looking for a more accessible home, a new-build property offers significant advantages. Our 50-year heritage is testament to our commitment to providing high-quality homes in well-connected communities, ensuring buyers find not just a house, but a home for life.