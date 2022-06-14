New boss at Edinburgh firm behind immersive display systems used by Google and Nasa

Pufferfish said Elaine Van Der Berg had been hired as the business targets further growth in immersive display technologies.

The firm’s new boss has more than 25 years of experience in driving international expansion for top technology businesses.

Chairman Iain Mackay said: “Today’s pace of change is exponential. There has been a revolution in digital display technologies in that they have graduated from providing an interface to providing multisensory, memorable experiences.

“Elaine’s vision, strategy and execution track record are exactly what Pufferfish needs as we enter our next chapter, which I am confident will be impactful and exciting.”

Van Der Berg said: “The company is well-positioned for growth in this evolving market as demand rises for immersive display experiences that change the way we interact. With a long list of satisfied customers including Microsoft, Google, Ericsson, Nasa, BBC, Dubai Expo and the Edinburgh Science Festival, it’s clear to see why the business is regarded as a global leader in its field.”

Van Der Berg joins Pufferfish with significant experience in driving rapid business turnaround and growth across varied technology offerings, continents and cultures. She previously held leadership positions at companies including AWS, Brightsolid, Capita, Optus and Dell.

In addition, Alastair Orr Ewing has been appointed as interim head of operations at the capital business. He previously acted as interim chief executive for Pufferfish prior to Van Der Berg’s appointment.