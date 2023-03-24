New bar and restaurant in shadow of Edinburgh’s Calton Hill to take on 20 staff

Hospitality group Buzzworks is taking on 20 staff to support the opening of a new venue in the shadow of Edinburgh’s Calton Hill.

Located on the corner of London Road and Easter Road, the new Herringbone bar and restaurant is positioned to the north of Calton Hill and a short walk from the Edinburgh Playhouse. Buzzworks said it had launched a search to take on workers for various roles within the venue, which adds to Herringbones in North Berwick and Goldenacre, from management to kitchen and front of house, ahead of the opening this spring.

Ash Bairstow, operations director at Herringbone, said: “We cannot wait to welcome guests to this outstanding new Herringbone bar and restaurant in Edinburgh, which we believe will be a great asset to the local community. As we further expand the Herringbone brand, we’re proud to progress as part of the Buzzworks family and create more opportunities for those keen to work with an award-winning Scottish hospitality employer.”

Recognised as one of Scotland’s fastest-growing hospitality groups, Buzzworks encompasses a range of brands such as Scotts, House, Lido Troon, Vic’s & The Vine, The Duke, The Bridge Inn, Thirty Knots, The Fox and Herringbone. The business manages 16 venues across east, west and central Scotland, with one more on the way, and employs more than 650 staff. Last month, Buzzworks received the keys to its latest coastal site, marking a “sizeable” seven-figure investment. The firm said fitting works were due to start on its Scotts Greenock venue in the coming weeks at the recently constructed Greenock Cruise Ship Visitor Centre, representing its first venture into Inverclyde.