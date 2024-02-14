Elizabeth Pirrie, CEO of AccelerateHer, says: 'We will now focus on supporting the participating founders in further developing their business proposition and their own leadership skills.' Picture: contributed.

A new programme supported by key pillars of the innovation landscape has been launched, aiming to help female entrepreneurs seeking to grow their technology businesses plus boost the digital sector more broadly – and has received “overwhelming” interest.

The Female Founders Accelerator, powered by Barclays Eagle Labs and funded by the UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, is being delivered by Scottish-based AccelerateHer (which is focused on female entrepreneurship), and attracted 250 applicants for the initial 100 places available.

The company founders that were ultimately selected are described as being based in all corners of the UK and covering a broad range of sectors including healthcare, education, food, and finance.

The nine-week programme invited applications from female founders whose businesses are registered in the UK and are currently trading or ready to bring their product or proposition to market with an eye on future investment to help scale operations. Participants will work with experts from across the entrepreneurial ecosystem in a series of masterclasses, and benefit from one-to-one mentoring opportunities, exclusive accountability groups, and in-person community networking events in London and Glasgow.

AccelerateHer also said investors from its sister company Investing Women Angels will provide mentoring support and advise on how to pitch for investment, and the programme will culminate with a showcase event in March where participants will pitch to an audience of investors.

Elizabeth Pirrie, chief executive of AccelerateHer, hailed the organisation again working with Barclays Eagle Labs to deliver the programme, and described the interest in it as “overwhelming”. She added: “We will now focus on supporting the participating founders in further developing their business proposition and their own leadership skills. We have a proud history of providing support and mentoring that has helped female-led companies thrive, and we look forward to delivering those outcomes through this new programme.”