A new office facility promising “state-of-the-art” meeting rooms and creative spaces is set to open in Aberdeen amid the post-pandemic trend towards hybrid working.

The new serviced workspace at Craigshaw Business Park will add to the Regus portfolio in Aberdeen, which already includes 1 Marischal Square in the city centre. “Unprecedented demand” from companies and workers looking for hybrid working provision had led parent company IWG to target 1,000 new locations globally over the next year.

The new Regus location in Aberdeen is due to open in late March and will include meeting rooms and co-working and creative spaces across two floors. Bosses said demand for workspace in locations outside of city centres has shown strong growth in 2022, with the number of enquiries for space in IWG locations jumping by 36 per cent since January. The group has 3,500 locations in 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via a dedicated app.

Mark Dixon, founder and chief executive of IWG, said: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Aberdeen with this latest opening. As an important business hub particularly for oil and gas industries, the city is a logical choice for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. Our opening in Aberdeen comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment,” he added.

