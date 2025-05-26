Never negotiate with a bully

Mediator John Sturrock​ on a US expert’s argument that sometimes it’s right not to try to come to an amiable settlement

In 1996, I attended Harvard’s Program on Negotiation to learn, for the first time, about interest-based negotiation. I was privileged to study under the legendary Professor Roger Fisher, co-author, with Wiliam Ury, of Getting to Yes. Having spent many years being educated in and practising adversarial dispute resolution, this was a revelatory experience and has informed my career ever since.

One of my tutors on that course was a young academic, Sheila Heen. Nearly 30 years later, Heen is now the distinguished Thaddeus R. Beal Professor of Practice at Harvard Law School and Deputy Director of the Harvard Negotiation Project.

Recently, Professor Heen circulated a memorandum entitled Advice I Almost Never Give: Don’t Negotiate, addressed to law firms “under attack by the Trump Administration”. This extraordinary document underscores just how serious things have become for many law firms in the US. Heen describes how she has been teaching negotiation and developing theory and practice at Harvard for 30 years, spending her career helping colleagues and combatants find common ground and working in all sorts of situations of conflict. She then says: “I’m now offering advice that I almost never give. Do not negotiate.”

Heen captures the “impossible choice” faced by many law firms: “If you resist, the sanctions ravage your ability to represent current and future clients in front of government agencies, and both partners and clients may decamp to less controversial and visible practices. If you are among the managing partners responsible for protecting your firm, your natural instinct may be to find ways to work with the administration in hopes of remaining viable and ‘putting this matter behind us’.”

In strong language, Heen describes President Donald Trump as “a caricature of an unidimensional negotiator, operating exclusively from the domain of power... He tramples on rights … willy-nilly.” Likening him to “a schoolyard bully”, she says attacks on law firms are not about DEI and pro bono hours, any more than the playground confrontation is about the lunch money. “Trump’s message is clear ‘Do what I say, or I will destroy you.’”

She argues that conceding anything to the administration teaches the President that “maybe he can push you around”. Coming to agreement confirms you are willing to sign over your autonomy and let him micro-manage the internal decision-making and governance of the firm. This has resulted in at least a few of the best law firms in the country being effectively “under his thumb, working for him”. His “driving interest is in neutralizing representation for anyone who opposes him. He is demanding that you replace your firm’s loyalty to your clients with loyalty to the president.” He is positioning himself “to veto the top firms’ ability to represent anyone whose legal, constitutional, or human rights he tramples.”

For Heen, there is no risk-free path. However, refusing to negotiate protects the status quo, she argues, and enables the firm’s attorneys to uphold the Constitution, act with integrity, and represent clients zealously in pursuit of justice. Heen pleads for threatened firms to speak up and stand together. She asks if bystander firms will step in, offering resistance, “to stick up for the victim, collectively forcing the bully to back off? Or will they avert their eyes and hope to escape notice, lest the bully’s sights land on them?”

I make no apology for setting out Heen’s words at some length. They seem shocking to read and remind us we must not take for granted the rule of law and independence of the legal profession.