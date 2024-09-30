Net zero is the route to secure, more affordable and cleaner power - Akshay Kaul

Massive investment in Scotland will help the country accelerate away from gas for electricity generation and heat, says Akshay Kaul

I know that energy bills are high, and that individuals and businesses across Scotland are struggling to get by as our exposure to volatile gas markets hits the pockets of millions. So, achieving net zero is not just an ambition, it is a necessity: not only to protect the planet, but to protect billpayers.

As the energy regulator, Ofgem believes the best way to protect customers in the long term is to accelerate away from gas for electricity generation and heat towards a cleaner, more affordable and secure system. The task now is to build the infrastructure to get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is why our Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) programme seeks to cut the red tape on critical green infrastructure that will bring down bills across the country. The recent groundbreaking of one of these projects, Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), which will see green energy entering the grid at Peterhead, is evidence of the value of ASTI. Taking place two years earlier than expected because approval times have been slashed, this major Scottish investment will ensure clean energy reaches households across the country sooner rather than later, and is a historic moment in our move to net zero. Along with other major projects in the pipeline, EGL2 will connect up to 50GW of offshore wind to consumers by 2030 – a lofty, but achievable goal which will power around 50 million homes.

Akshay Kaul, Director General, Infrastructure at Ofgem

The £3.4 billion of funding for the project constitutes the largest-ever single investment in electricity transmission infrastructure in Britain and puts into sharp focus the central role of Scotland to the UK’s wider energy goals. As an energy powerhouse, Scotland can drive a green revolution that reaches every corner of the UK, using the extensive expertise of its workforce and proud tradition of energy innovation. I see this first hand every day from the more than 700 Ofgem colleagues based out of Glasgow. The fact that EGL2 is bi-directional also means that power can flow north when required (when the wind is not blowing) – highlighting the joint benefit to billpayers everywhere.

This project, however, cannot exist in isolation – and viewing investments like EGL2 on an individual basis is no longer enough. So we will work with the new National Energy System Operator to develop a joined-up, holistic plan of what infrastructure is required to hit net zero targets to get there more quickly and with less disruption.

Some communities take the strain more than others when it comes to major energy projects – and we are in continuous contact with industry to not only minimise these, but to ensure there are positive community benefits for those hosting new infrastructure in their local areas.

Net zero is the best – the only – option for a secure energy future for Britain, and projects like EGL2 are pivotal in our move towards that. The part Scotland plays in achieving that goal cannot be overstated, and the long-term gains for Scottish billpayers, in terms of secure, more affordable and cleaner power will be reaped for generations to come.