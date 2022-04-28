Net zero boost as construction starts on Scotland’s largest transmission-connected battery

Zenobē, the battery storage and electric fleet specialist, said it had now reached financial close on its 50-megawatt battery project in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

The battery, which will be the largest in Scotland when commissioned, has started construction with plans to go live by the end of this year.

The firm is working with utility giant Centrica as the “route to market” provider, entering a long-term floor contract which will see the British Gas owner optimise the battery and open access to a variety of revenue streams.

Over the next 15 years, the site is forecast to remove 450,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere, equivalent to the amount that would be removed by taking 18,000 diesel and petrol cars off the road, according to the firm.

James Basden, co-founder and director of Zenobē, said: “This project demonstrates real innovation. Scotland is leading the world in its move to renewable energy and Zenobē is proud to be providing the critical infrastructure needed for the country’s clean energy transition.

“Alongside our partners Fluence, Centrica, H&MV and Santander UK, we’re increasing flexibility of power supply for Glasgow and the wider network and so allowing a greater uptake of renewable energy.

“The battery at Wishaw is the first of a series of major battery flexibility projects by Zenobē and part of the circa £500 million we intend to invest in Scotland in the next five years.”