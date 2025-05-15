Need for finance among Scottish small businesses hits eight-year peak

The percentage of Scottish small businesses that rely on finance or funding to invest in business growth has reached an eight-year high - and those most in need of it are the enterprises predicting significant expansion for the months ahead, according to new research by Novuna Business Finance.

· 51% of small businesses will ditch growth plans if they are unable to secure funding

· Direct impact this summer on job creation across Scotland

· Scottish small business most likely in UK to suspend launching new products and services if they are unable to secure funding

Joanna Morris, Novuna Business Finance

The nationwide poll of 1,242 small business owners revealed that 51% of Scottish business owners said they would have to put one or more growth projects on hold in the coming months if they were unable to secure funding or finance to power their growth plans.

The growth initiative that is most likely to be affected is investing in the launch of new products and services (34%) – the highest figure in the UK, compared to the national average of 25%. Across Scotland, 31% of small business owners said they would put on hold plans to hire new staff if they were unable to secure funding – whilst others would put off plans to run an advertising campaign or halt their plans to invest in new production lines or machinery.

The growth initiatives Scottish small businesses are most likely to put on hold if they were unable to secure funding

Launch new products/ services 34% Increase headcount/ hire new people 31% Run a marketing/advertising campaign 26% Invest in new production lines/ machinery 16% Invest in new vehicles 16% Launch into new markets outside the UK 6% Modernise IT capability/purchase new IT equipment 9%

This reliance on finance comes at a time when the ripple effect of geo-political disruption is making it harder for small business owners to forecast organic growth. Nationally, the percentage of UK small business owners predicting growth for the three months to the end of June has fallen to a four-year low (29%) – with significant falls in the manufacturing, construction and retail sectors.

The Novuna Business Finance research also dashes any assumption that access to finance is the preserve of business start-ups. Rather, the Novuna data suggests that established and successful businesses were those most in need of funding to turbo-charge existing growth plans. For example, enterprises that predicted significant expansion over the next three months were far more likely to need funding to power growth than those enterprises trying to overturn contraction (90% Vs 57%). Also, established small businesses with a turnover of £1-10 Million were more likely to need finance than start-ups with a turnover of less than a £1 Million (66% VS 55%).

Joanna Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance commented: “Our research makes clear the immediate and tangible impact of Scottish small businesses not securing funding – job creation put on hold, product innovation delayed and plans to modernise machinery cancelled. All this directly contributes to the economic growth – and this is why supporting small businesses at this critical time is so important.