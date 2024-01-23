Nearly 80 jobs saved after Livingston-based windows firm Evoframes bought out of administration
Nearly 80 jobs have been saved after a Livingston-based firm supplying window-related products to trade customers across Scotland was bought out of administration.
Evoframes, which was established in 2020, is described as offering a wide range of bespoke uPVC windows and doors, serving clients including trade counters, builders, joiners and window-fitters, and boasting its own dedicated fleet of trucks delivering direct from its factory to the customer.
Ken Pattullo and Jamie Taylor of Begbies Traynor were appointed joint administrators of Evoframes on January 17, saying it came undone on the back of higher interest rates together with reduced customer demand and increasing raw material costs.
However, following an accelerated process to find a buyer for the business, a pre-packaged sale to Rooms & Views – a Welsh-based UK uPVC window-manufacturer – took place, with the deal saving all 76 jobs at the Livingston factory.
Pattullo, managing partner at Begbies Traynor in Scotland, said: “Unfortunately, like many businesses, Evoframes was severely impacted by higher interest rates as well as increasing costs over the last year. We are pleased to have completed a sale, which sees the business continuing in the hands of new, but experienced owners, and providing a more secure future for the 76-strong workforce.”
Begbies Traynor recently published a report finding that the number of Scottish firms on the brink of collapse jumped by more than a quarter in the closing months of 2023 as fears continue to grow over a “debt storm” caused by a string of interest rate hikes and rising costs.
