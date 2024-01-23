Ken Pattullo and Jamie Taylor of Begbies Traynor had been appointed joint administrators of Evoframes, saying it came undone on the back of higher interest rates, for example. Picture: contributed.

Nearly 80 jobs have been saved after a Livingston-based firm supplying window-related products to trade customers across Scotland was bought out of administration.

Evoframes, which was established in 2020, is described as offering a wide range of bespoke uPVC windows and doors, serving clients including trade counters, builders, joiners and window-fitters, and boasting its own dedicated fleet of trucks delivering direct from its factory to the customer.

Ken Pattullo and Jamie Taylor of Begbies Traynor were appointed joint administrators of Evoframes on January 17, saying it came undone on the back of higher interest rates together with reduced customer demand and increasing raw material costs.

However, following an accelerated process to find a buyer for the business, a pre-packaged sale to Rooms & Views – a Welsh-based UK uPVC window-manufacturer – took place, with the deal saving all 76 jobs at the Livingston factory.