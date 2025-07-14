NC500 sale: Historic hotel on North Coast 500 route up for sale at £1.2 million

“It is unusual to be able to offer a sizeable hotel so well located along the NC500”

A Victorian hotel located on a section of the famous North Coast 500 route has hit the market for £1.2 million.

Built in 1883, Mackays Hotel in Wick is a traditional stone-built property housing a popular bistro, whisky bar, breakfast room and function rooms with a capacity of 160 guests. The hotel offers 30 en-suite bedrooms.

Separate from the hotel, there is a self-contained block of six apartments, each offering a double bedroom, lounge, kitchen and bathroom, as well as two townhouses and a vacant church building, all of which are also available by way of separate negotiation. Mackays Hotel is on the market with a freehold asking price of £1.2m. Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market the historic property.

After 42 years, the current owners are said to feel it is time for “fresh investment to continue its award-winning traditions”.

Gary Witham, director at Christie & Co, who is managing the sale, said: “It is unusual to be able to offer a sizeable, award-winning hotel so well located along the NC500. Mackays offers the chance to develop the business further through the hotel itself, but also through developing the adjacent apartments and townhouses, which provide a more self-contained option.”