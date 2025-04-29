Navigate choppy political waters with proper public affairs support

Politicians will be keen to engage with businesses in the run-up to the 2026 Holyrood election so be ready to harness the opportunites this will present, writes Jack Hope

Politicians will be keen to engage with businesses so be ready to harness the opportunites this will present, writes Jack Hope

They say a week is a long time in politics. For the Prime Minister that first year will have felt like an age, seeing his popularity plummet and his party’s lead in the polls disappear. The difficult decisions he has had to make at a UK level, such as National Insurance increases and cuts to benefits, have had a detrimental effect on opinions here, with Anas Sarwar and his party struggling to hold on to their lead in Scotland over what was a drifting SNP.

Add into the mix, the known unknown of the Reform Party – who have already achieved over 20 per cent of the vote in a council by-election in Scotland, showing a willingness within the electorate to disrupt the traditional party dynamic – and the next year in politics looks like it could be unpredictable to say the least.

​Keir Starmer has seen his popularity plummet and his party’s lead in the polls disappear (Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Due to the more proportional nature of the Scottish Parliament electoral system, these factors could produce all manner of governments. Some recent polls show six parties having seats in the double figures in 2026 – up from three in 2021 – in a Parliament with only 129 in total. Will the SNP and Greens see the benefit of another Bute House Agreement? Could the Lib Dems, Conservatives or even Reform be the kingmakers?

Regardless of the excitement this causes for Scottish political watchers, the uncertainty could cause problems for business and organisations across the country. As we saw before when the Greens were in government with the SNP, there was a significant environmental focus which soured relationships with parts of the business community. Contrast this to what a Labour-Lib Dem government might prioritise, or any other rainbow coalition, and it is easy to see why businesses might struggle to plan for what comes post-2026.

But there also could be great opportunities. We could see a ‘race to the top’ in parties vying to unlock economic growth by unburdening the planning system or investing in new infrastructure. I strongly suspect we will see politicians keen to engage with businesses to garner insights and understand their needs and wants from a new government. Manifestos will need to be written and ideas will need to be honed.

Expert public affairs support increases the likelihood of harnessing such opportunities more successfully. At Perceptive, our priority is to identify the key decision-makers and ensure you engage early and successfully whether that be at Holyrood, Westminster or the local town hall. Without the right support, this is an uphill battle.

Jack Hope is a Public Affairs Consultant for Perceptive Communicators supporting clients in science, technology, built environment, and leisure who are improving lives and transforming futures

Our decades of experience and strong relationships means we are able to identify the right stakeholders to support business goals, understand their perspectives, build meaningful connections and ultimately increase the chances of achieving positive goals. Often in the face of the most challenging circumstances, our tried and tested winning approach has helped secure major planning permissions, influenced policy favourably, and helped secure significant levels of public and private sector funding. All of which are important in their own right, but ultimately this is about helping leaders and organisations achieve their objectives.

Over the next year, as the political winds continue to shift, the number of people who could hold the keys to power could change dramatically. Expert public affairs support can help you get ahead of the curve and engage early with the right people. By correctly understanding the context and identifying and engaging with those that matter in the most effective and efficient way, you are much more likely to succeed.