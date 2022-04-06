NatWest and Coutts push button on accelerator for gaming and social media entrepreneurs

Starting in June, the six-month accelerator is aimed at “ambitious e-sports, gaming, social media and streaming entrepreneurs across the UK” who have recently started a business or are thinking about forming one.

The programme promises “fully-funded access to a range of tools and opportunities” including one-to-one coaching with experts in the field, a network of “like-minded peers” and invitations to face-to-face and virtual events on how to build and grow a business.

NatWest, formerly Royal Bank of Scotland Group, said candidates did not need to be existing customers of the bank, with applications to join the accelerator now open online via the Coutts website.

The programme will be delivered in partnership with the NatWest Accelerator.

Paul Franks, interactive entertainment lead at Coutts, said: “Interactive entertainment [IE] is one of the fastest-growing industries in the UK, with the global gaming market on track to surpass $300 billion [£230bn) by 2026.

“By helping entrepreneurs form a business and a strategy behind something that is normally considered a hobby, we’re striving to change the misconception that being in interactive entertainment isn’t a ‘real career’. At Coutts, our aim is to be the go-to bank for those in IE, using our team of experts to help them thrive.”

NatWest said it has supported more than 3,500 businesses since 2018 thanks to its 13 accelerator hubs across the UK. Out of these businesses, 43 per cent are female-led.

