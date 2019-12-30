Musselburgh to gain new pub and beer garden thanks to six-figure investment

The East Lothian town of Musselburgh is to gain a new pub thanks to a £305,000 investment by Star Pubs & Bars and business operator Anna Brudnowska.

The new Muss Bar & Kitchen will be located on the High Street on the site of the former Habaneros Mexican takeaway, which closed two years ago. The venue was last a pub in 2016.

Anna Brudnowska, who also runs the Arcade Bar in Edinburgh, at the site in the East Lothian town. Picture: Gordon Bell

Work is due to start on 6 January and the pub is scheduled to open in mid-March, creating 14 jobs.

The new venue will incorporate a landscaped garden at the rear with seating for 70 and an outdoor bar area.

Jeremy Williams of Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars, said: "With so many people moving into the area and so much new housing, there is demand for more great quality pubs."

Brudnowska, who runs Edinburgh’s Arcade Bar on Cockburn Street, said: "I receive hundreds of emails about vacant pubs and never normally look at them but for some reason opened one about this site.

"I love Musselburgh, so it piqued my interest. I got a really good feeling when I walked in and immediately recognised the building’s potential. The garden was overgrown but sold me. It's sad to see a closed pub, and it’s fantastic to bring this one back to life. I want to give the whole place the wow factor."