Multi-million refurbishment announced for Edinburgh’s Omni Centre

Artist's impression of the revamped entrance

Edinburgh’s Omni Centre leisure complex has announced a £5 million refurbishment with works are set to beginning this month.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International investment group Triple B acquired Omni in April last year, and says the investment will “kick-start its journey of evolution”.

The public realm refurbishment will include improvements to walkways and new flooring throughout the centre, an enhanced main entrance with improved visibility, replacement LED lighting, new seating zones and substantial internal structural work to create spaces "for visitors to meet, dwell and enjoy”. Works are expected to be completed later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Botha, Omni Edinburgh Centre Manager, said: “We are thrilled to announce our improvement plans for OMNi, a project that reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our visitors and a bustling environment for our brands.”

It intends to create new 'inviting spaces'