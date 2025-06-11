Multi-million refurbishment announced for Edinburgh’s Omni Centre
International investment group Triple B acquired Omni in April last year, and says the investment will “kick-start its journey of evolution”.
The public realm refurbishment will include improvements to walkways and new flooring throughout the centre, an enhanced main entrance with improved visibility, replacement LED lighting, new seating zones and substantial internal structural work to create spaces "for visitors to meet, dwell and enjoy”. Works are expected to be completed later this year.
Martin Botha, Omni Edinburgh Centre Manager, said: “We are thrilled to announce our improvement plans for OMNi, a project that reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our visitors and a bustling environment for our brands.”
“This transformation will bring exciting new features, modern amenities, a brand revamp and the introduction of live events and experiences, creating a space that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the 4+ million visitors we welcome each year. We’re on a mission to inject a sense of fun and excitement into everyone’s visit and at each brand touchpoint, whether that’s meeting up with friends before venturing out into the city or spending quality downtime in-centre, day or night. We look forward to embarking on this exciting new chapter and truly owning the title of Edinburgh’s top leisure destination.”