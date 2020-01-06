Mountain Warehouse scales new heights with record festive trading

Mountain Warehouse has emerged as a festive winner after Christmas sales scaled new heights, putting the retailer on track for a record profit haul.

The privately owned group, which trades from almost 400 stores across nine countries, said total sales were up 16.2 per cent, year-on-year, to £95.8 million in the 13 weeks to 29 December. It also enjoyed a bumper Black Friday which was its busiest day on record with sales peaking at £2.5m.

Mountain Warehouse, which started with a single store in December 1997, said it had served more than three million customers during the 13-week festive period with bestsellers including over 500,000 pairs of socks, some one million winter jackets and around a million winter hats, gloves and scarves.

A store opening programme continued in the period, including new UK outlets in Cardigan, Leamington Spa, Sutton Coldfield, Tunbridge Wells and Poole. There were also new international openings in Germany, Poland, the US, Canada and New Zealand.

The chain plans to open as many as 50 new stores in 2020. During the 13-week period, online sales were up by 21.6 per cent.

Boss Mark Neale said: “I’m delighted to be reporting record Christmas trading for the 22nd year running, despite the snap election and some economic uncertainties around Brexit.

“It demonstrates the success of our bricks and clicks strategy and proves the doom-mongers predicting the death of the high street are wrong.

“If you have the right locations customers will come and if you have the right products at the right price and also provide great service they will part with their hard-earned money.

“This puts us well on course for another record year and, as a result, we are continuing to invest in more stores, new territories and our online business.”

