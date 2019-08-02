Motor homes firm goes into administration

A1 Hire (Perth) - which traded under the Scot Motorhomes brand - has gone into administration, it was revealed today.

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden of KPMG UK were appointed as joint administrators today - and are reviewing options for the business and assets.

A1 operated from Aberuthven near Perth, and sold and rented motor homes to the public. KPMG said it had grown quickly, with turnover levels peaking at about £11 million, but over the last year experienced unsurmountable trading challenges from "intense" competition and falling consumer spend, which led to it being placed into administration.

An associated company, Swift Labour Supplies, employs the 23 staff who worked for A1. "Swift will shortly be placed into liquidation, at which point all employees will be made redundant. The trading operations of A1 have ceased whilst the joint administrators review options for the business and assets."

Blair Nimmo, joint administrator and UK head of restructuring at KPMG, said:

“Whilst the increase in the number of holidaymakers opting for a 'staycation' over recent years was a boost to A1, more recently intense competition and increasingly cautious consumers have badly impacted both the rental and sales operations of the company.

“We understand the collapse of A1 will be of great concern to its employees and customers. We will be contacting customers who have pre-paid for either the rental or purchase of a motor home from A1, and all available support will be provided to both them and, of course, the employees.

“A1 has an excellent reputation and is well-known for its market-leading Scot Motorhomes brand. We would encourage any parties with an interest in acquiring the business and/or assets to contact the joint administrators immediately.”